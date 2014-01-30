GROUND-ZEROJapanese jazz/noise rock band. Formed 1990. Disbanded 8 March 1998
GROUND-ZERO
1990
GROUND-ZERO Biography (Wikipedia)
Ground-Zero was a Japanese noise/improvisation band during the 1990s led by the guitarist and "turntablist" Otomo Yoshihide that had a large and rotating group of performers with two other regular performers.
GROUND-ZERO Tracks
Paraiso - 1 (feat. GROUND-ZERO)
GROUND-ZERO Links
