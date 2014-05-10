Emina Jahović (, Serbian Cyrillic: Емина Јаховић; born 15 January 1982) is a Serbian-Turkish singer-songwriter, model, and actress. Born and raised in Novi Pazar, she primarily studied at the Mokranjac Music School and briefly attended Braća Karić University's Faculty of Management in Belgrade.

Initially working as a songwriter in the late 1990s, she came to prominence after winning several festivals. Jahović's vocal abilities captured the attention of recording artist Dino Merlin. In 2001, Emina Jahović signed to City Records and released her debut album, Osmi dan, the following year. Though not a commercial success, the album earned critical acclaim. However, her third studio album, Vila (2008), achieved great commercial success, spawning the hit singles "Još ti se nadam", "Med", and "Pile moje". Many of her songs topped the record charts in the Balkans, including "Da l' ona zna", "Posle mene", "I da mogu", and "Nedostaješ".

Emina Jahović is popular across the entire area of Former Yugoslavia and all around Southeastern Europe. She is also known in other countries, such as Iran and is widely-recognized amongst the diaspora communities of the Former Yugoslavia in Western Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia. Her brother is basketball player Mirsad Türkcan (né Jahović). She was married to Mustafa Sandal, a leading pop star from Turkey.