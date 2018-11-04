Chubb RockBorn 28 May 1968
Chubb Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54a783d6-1066-4a3d-b3ee-d12547ea5daa
Chubb Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Chubb Rock (born Richard Simpson on May 28, 1968 in Kingston, Jamaica) is a New York-based rapper who released several commercially successful hip hop albums in the early 1990s. A former National Merit Scholar, Chubb Rock was a pre-med student who dropped out of Brown University to pursue his musical career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chubb Rock Tracks
Sort by
Treat 'Em Right
Chubb Rock
Treat 'Em Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treat 'Em Right
Last played on
Just The Two Of Us
Chubb Rock
Just The Two Of Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just The Two Of Us
Last played on
The Chubbster
Chubb Rock
The Chubbster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chubbster
Last played on
Treat Em Right (Aniki 2011 Remix)
Chubb Rock
Treat Em Right (Aniki 2011 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treat Em Right (Aniki 2011 Remix)
Last played on
Lost in the Storm
Chubb Rock
Lost in the Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost in the Storm
Last played on
Chubb Rock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist