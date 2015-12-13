Elisabeth GrümmerBorn 31 March 1911. Died 6 November 1986
Elisabeth Grümmer
1911-03-31
Elisabeth Grümmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Schilz Grümmer (31 March 1911 – 6 November 1986) was a German soprano. She has been described as "a singer blessed with elegant musicality, warm-hearted sincerity, and a voice of exceptional beauty".
Elisabeth Grümmer Tracks
Hänsel und Gretel - 'Abends, will Ich schlafen gehen' to end of Dream Pantomime
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hänsel und Gretel - 'Abends, will Ich schlafen gehen' to end of Dream Pantomime
Hänsel und Gretel - 'Abends, will Ich schlafen gehen' to end of Dream Pantomime
Hansel und Gretel - Abends, will ich schlafen gehen
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel und Gretel - Abends, will ich schlafen gehen
Hansel und Gretel - Abends, will ich schlafen gehen
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
Lohengrin - opera in 3 acts
