Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra is a Canadian band which formed in 1999, originating from Montreal, Quebec. Variations of the name used on the band's releases include A Silver Mt. Zion, The Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra-La-La Band, The Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Tra-La-La Band with Choir and Thee Silver Mountain Reveries); the group use the shorthand SMZ and their name is most often simplified to Silver Mt. Zion. The group has undergone almost yearly personnel changes, evolving by stages from a mostly instrumental trio at the time of their first recordings into an eight-piece group, and then in 2008 into a strongly vocal quintet.

Silver Mt. Zion's music has been described as "post-rock"; Singer and guitarist Efrim Menuck identifies with the punk rock ethos and aesthetic. The band has released seven studio albums and one EP, publishing them through the record label Constellation.