Igor KipnisBorn 27 September 1930. Died 24 January 2002
1930-09-27
Igor Kipnis Biography (Wikipedia)
Igor Kipnis (27 September 1930 – 23 January 2002) was a well-known American harpsichordist, pianist and conductor.
Sarabande (Suite no.11 in D minor)
George Frideric Handel
Sarabande (Suite no.11 in D minor)
Sarabande (Suite no.11 in D minor)
