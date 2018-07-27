Shadowy Men on a Shadowy PlanetFormed 1984. Disbanded 1996
Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet
1984
Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet are a Juno Award-winning Canadian instrumental rock band, formed in 1984. They remain best known for the track "Having an Average Weekend", which was used as the theme to the Canadian sketch comedy TV show The Kids in the Hall. Although commonly classified as a surf rock band they rejected the label, going so far as to release a track called "We're Not a Fucking Surf Band", although they also later released a compilation box set titled Oh, I Guess We Were a Fucking Surf Band After All.
Tracks
16 Encores (Radio 1 Session, 23 May 1993)
They Used To Pay Him To Watch The Trains (Radio 1 Session, 23 May 1993)
Telepathetic (Radio 1 Session, 23 May 1993)
Jehrny (Radio 1 Session, 23 May 1993)
The Last Of My Hiccups
The Last Of My Hiccups
Telepathetic
Telepathetic
The Jehmy
The Jehmy
They Just Pay Him To Watch The Trains
They Just Pay Him To Watch The Trains
Spy School Graduation Theme
Spy School Graduation Theme
Last Of My Hiccups BBC Session 23/05/1993
Jehrny - BBC Session 23/05/1993
Jehrny - BBC Session 23/05/1993
