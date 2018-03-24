Two Banks of Four are a band from London, UK, chiefly consisting of Dilip Harris/Demus, Robert Gallagher/Earl Zinger and Valerie Etienne/Jean Caramouce. They have released four LPs (with a fifth completed and awaiting release) in a 13-year association. Their music has been remixed by artists such as Four Tet, Herbert Derrick Carter, Ingrid Eto & 4Hero while 2BO4 have themselves provided remixes for the likes of Mary Lou Williams, Astor Piazzolla and Finn Peters.