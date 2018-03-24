Two Banks of FourFormed 1998
Two Banks of Four
1998
Two Banks of Four are a band from London, UK, chiefly consisting of Dilip Harris/Demus, Robert Gallagher/Earl Zinger and Valerie Etienne/Jean Caramouce. They have released four LPs (with a fifth completed and awaiting release) in a 13-year association. Their music has been remixed by artists such as Four Tet, Herbert Derrick Carter, Ingrid Eto & 4Hero while 2BO4 have themselves provided remixes for the likes of Mary Lou Williams, Astor Piazzolla and Finn Peters.
Untitled
Shabaka Hutchings and Two Banks Of Four
Untitled
Untitled
Afro Blue
Two Banks of Four
Afro Blue
Afro Blue
One day
Two Banks of Four
One day
One day
Swamp Dog
Two Banks of Four
Swamp Dog
Swamp Dog
Shadowlands
Two Banks of Four
Shadowlands
Shadowlands
Burial Blues
Two Banks of Four
Burial Blues
Burial Blues
Untitled
Two Banks of Four
Untitled
Untitled
Foggy Dew
Two Banks of Four
Foggy Dew
Foggy Dew
Rings of Saturn
Two Banks of Four
Rings of Saturn
Rings of Saturn
