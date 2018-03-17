Arthur B. Rubinstein (March 31, 1938 – April 23, 2018) was an American composer. He composed several TV series soundtracks and songs for film scores, including Video Fever and Edge of the World in the 1983 film WarGames. During the making of these soundtracks, he was a member of the band The Beepers. He has frequently been hired by film director John Badham, and the majority of his movie soundtracks are found in Badham's work, including Whose Life Is It Anyway? (1981), Blue Thunder (1983), Stakeout (1987), The Hard Way (1991), Another Stakeout (1993), and Nick of Time (1995).

In 1983 Rubinstein created the score to Blue Thunder (which he composed, conducted and produced) using various synthesizers, a popular instrument of the 80's era.

In the score Rubinstein used these synthesizers in a symphonic manner by combining them with brass, percussion and string ensembles. Using the Synclavier II (a digital computer instrument) and dubbing this with both the Jupiter, the Prophet and the Moog analog synthesizers, Rubinstein also created a very unusual sound by placing a microphone inside a large empty water bottle and placing it underneath a Steinway grand piano.