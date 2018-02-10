SavoyNorwegian-American rock trio. Formed 1994
Savoy
1994
Savoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Savoy are a Norwegian-American rock trio consisting of Paul Waaktaar-Savoy (famous from Norwegian band A-ha) (vocals/guitars/bass/keyboards), his wife Lauren Savoy (vocals/guitars) and Frode Unneland (drums/percussion/backing vocals). The band was formed in 1994 and has released 6 studio albums to date.
Savoy Tracks
Night Watch
January Thaw
Five Million Years
Reasons to Stay in Doors
