Savoy are a Norwegian-American rock trio consisting of Paul Waaktaar-Savoy (famous from Norwegian band A-ha) (vocals/guitars/bass/keyboards), his wife Lauren Savoy (vocals/guitars) and Frode Unneland (drums/percussion/backing vocals). The band was formed in 1994 and has released 6 studio albums to date.

