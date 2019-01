!T.O.O.H.! (an acronym for "The Obliteration of Humanity") is a progressive death metal band from the Czech Republic formed in 1990. Early in their career, the band's lyrics focused mainly on gore, but in recent years they have focused a lot more on politics and social matters.

