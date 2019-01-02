Wax80s Pop group, a/k/a Wax UK. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1988
Wax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/549e1b66-0898-49f1-bf5c-0c7195a08fbe
Wax Biography (Wikipedia)
Wax was a 1980s musical duo formed in Manchester, England which consisted of American singer-songwriter Andrew Gold and 10cc guitarist/bassist Graham Gouldman. In the US, they were listed as Wax UK. The band is best known for the hit singles "Right Between the Eyes" and "Bridge to Your Heart".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wax Tracks
Sort by
Bridge To Your Heart
Wax
Bridge To Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bridge To Your Heart
Last played on
Right Between The Eyes
Wax
Right Between The Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Between The Eyes
Last played on
Wax Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist