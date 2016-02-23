Elle Osborne
Elle Osborne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h3z7f.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/549e1197-b9f3-48c4-aea8-4fb8a87a5dbd
Elle Osborne Tracks
Sort by
The Hired Hand
Elle Osborne
The Hired Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
The Hired Hand
Last played on
Salt
Elle Osborne
Salt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
Salt
Last played on
The Captains Apprentice
Elle Osborne
The Captains Apprentice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
The Captains Apprentice
Last played on
I'm Bound Away
Elle Osborne
I'm Bound Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
I'm Bound Away
Last played on
Trad: Fair Annie
Elle Osborne
Trad: Fair Annie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
Trad: Fair Annie
Last played on
The icehouse
Elle Osborne
The icehouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
The icehouse
Last played on
The Boatman
Elle Osborne
The Boatman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
The Boatman
Last played on
The Road through the Woods
Elle Osborne
The Road through the Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z7f.jpglink
Elle Osborne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist