Lee Chae-rin (born on February 26, 1991), better known by her stage name CL, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she spent much of her early life in Japan and France. She trained at JYP Entertainment before joining YG Entertainment, and was a member of the girl group 2NE1 until it disbanded in 2016. She resides and is based in Seoul.