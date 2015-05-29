CLSouth Korean rapper. Born 26 February 1991
CL
1991-02-26
CL Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Chae-rin (born on February 26, 1991), better known by her stage name CL, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she spent much of her early life in Japan and France. She trained at JYP Entertainment before joining YG Entertainment, and was a member of the girl group 2NE1 until it disbanded in 2016. She resides and is based in Seoul.
CL Tracks
Dr Pepper
Diplo
Dirty Vibe (DJ Snake & Aazar Remix)
Skrillex
Dirty Vibe (DJ Snake remix)
Skrillex
