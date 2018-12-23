Aston Iain Merrygold (born 13 February 1988) is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and television personality. He is best known for being a member of the British boy band JLS who were the runners-up to Alexandra Burke in the fifth series of The X Factor. After a successful five years, JLS split on 22 December 2013. In 2013, Merrygold became a judge on the British dance talent show Got to Dance.

Aston worked on his debut solo album Showstopper for a planned mid-2016 release, but it remains unreleased. The lead single of the album, "Get Stupid" was released on 24 July 2015. Merrygold also played a part in the children's TV programme, Fun Song Factory.

In August 2017, Merrygold was announced as a contestant for the fifteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. Merrygold was eliminated on 5 November 2017, coming in tenth place.