Mohamed Aslam Biography
Mohammed Aslam is a playback singer from South India. He is most known for his stage performance called "Aslam Nite" dedicated to music legend Mohd. Rafi songs. He has performed across India and Persian Gulf countries, and is also a playback singer in the Tamil and Bollywood film industries.
Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah
Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah
Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah
Paathshala
Paathshala
Paathshala
Azeem-o-Shaan Shahenshah
Azeem-o-Shaan Shahenshah
Azeem-o-Shaan Shahenshah
Azeem O Shaan
Azeem O Shaan
Azeem O Shaan
