Stephen John "Steve" Cradock (born 22 August 1969 in Solihull) is an English guitarist, most notable for playing in the rock group Ocean Colour Scene. Cradock also plays the guitar in Paul Weller's band, having appeared on all of Weller's solo records following his self-titled debut solo album. Cradock began playing lead guitar for British Ska band The Specials in 2014.

He is a distinctive guitarist, who has a retro, 1960s sound. Cradock's influences include The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Widely regarded (even by Ocean Colour Scene's critics) as one of the most talented British guitarists, Cradock also plays keyboards, bass guitar and drums.