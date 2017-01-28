Steve CradockBorn 22 August 1969
Steve Cradock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrys.jpg
1969-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/548ff82c-ed04-4e75-9278-98020873c5ec
Steve Cradock Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen John "Steve" Cradock (born 22 August 1969 in Solihull) is an English guitarist, most notable for playing in the rock group Ocean Colour Scene. Cradock also plays the guitar in Paul Weller's band, having appeared on all of Weller's solo records following his self-titled debut solo album. Cradock began playing lead guitar for British Ska band The Specials in 2014.
He is a distinctive guitarist, who has a retro, 1960s sound. Cradock's influences include The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Widely regarded (even by Ocean Colour Scene's critics) as one of the most talented British guitarists, Cradock also plays keyboards, bass guitar and drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Cradock Performances & Interviews
Steve Cradock Tracks
Sort by
Running Away
Steve Cradock
Running Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Running Away
Last played on
Anyway The Wind Blows
Steve Cradock
Anyway The Wind Blows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Anyway The Wind Blows
Last played on
I Am The Sea
Steve Cradock
I Am The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
I Am The Sea
Last played on
THE MAGIC HOUR
Steve Cradock
THE MAGIC HOUR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
THE MAGIC HOUR
Last played on
Sheer Inertia
Steve Cradock
Sheer Inertia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Sheer Inertia
Last played on
Dreaming My Life Away
Steve Cradock
Dreaming My Life Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Dreaming My Life Away
Last played on
Travel Wild-Travel Free
Steve Cradock
Travel Wild-Travel Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Travel Wild-Travel Free
Last played on
Only Look Up When You're Down
Steve Cradock
Only Look Up When You're Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Only Look Up When You're Down
Last played on
Last Days of the Old World
Steve Cradock
Last Days of the Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Last Days of the Old World
Last played on
Little Girl
Steve Cradock
Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Little Girl
Last played on
Finally Found My Way Home
Steve Cradock
Finally Found My Way Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Finally Found My Way Home
Last played on
Something Better
Steve Cradock
Something Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Something Better
Beware Of Falling Rocks
Steve Cradock
Beware Of Falling Rocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Beware Of Falling Rocks
You Paint Your Picture
Steve Cradock
You Paint Your Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
You Paint Your Picture
The Apple
Steve Cradock
The Apple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
The Apple
Falling Rocks
Steve Cradock
Falling Rocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
Falling Rocks
Last played on
The Apple (live for Janice Long)
Steve Cradock
The Apple (live for Janice Long)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrys.jpglink
The Apple (live for Janice Long)
Last played on
Steve Cradock Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How did Paul Weller start his new album?
-
Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"
-
Liam Gallagher
-
Please welcome your Biggest Weekend headliner in Coventry... Liam Gallagher!
-
Liam Gallagher's first royalty cheque
-
Liam Gallagher on meeting Paul McCartney
-
Remembering One Love Manchester
-
Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.
-
What does Liam Gallagher think of Noel's scissor playing bandmates?
-
Liam Gallagher covers Natural Mystic
Back to artist