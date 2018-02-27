Luka SorkocevicBorn 13 January 1734. Died 11 September 1789
Luka Sorkocevic
1734-01-13
Luka Sorkocevic Biography (Wikipedia)
Count Luka Sorkočević (Italian: Luca Sorgo; January 13, 1734 – September 11, 1789) was a Croatian composer from the Republic of Ragusa. His music has been preserved, like other Sorkočević family possessions, in the archives of the Dubrovnik Franciscan convent.
Luka Sorkocevic Tracks
Symphony no. 3 in D major
Luka Sorkocevic
Symphony no. 3 in D major
Symphony no. 3 in D major
Sinfonie in D major
Luka Sorkocevic
Sinfonie in D major
Sinfonie in D major
Symphony No 4 in F major
Luka Sorkocevic
Symphony No 4 in F major
Symphony No 4 in F major
Overture in G major
Visnja Mazuran, Luka Sorkocevic & Zagrebački solisti
Overture in G major
Overture in G major
Overture in G major
Luka Sorkocevic
Overture in G major
Overture in G major
Symphony No.1
Luka Sorkocevic
Symphony No.1
Symphony No.1
