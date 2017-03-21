Zeena ParkinsBorn 1956
Zeena Parkins
1956
Zeena Parkins Biography
Zeena Parkins is an American harpist active in free improvisation and jazz. Parkins plays standard harps, as well as several custom electric harps; she also plays piano and accordion. She is currently a guest faculty member for composition courses at Mills College.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zeena Parkins Tracks
Mouse
Zeena Parkins
Mouse
Mouse
Nightmare Alley
Zeena Parkins
Nightmare Alley
Nightmare Alley
Terminal 1 (extract)
Zeena Parkins
Terminal 1 (extract)
Terminal 1 (extract)
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Zeena Parkins
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Vexted Zeit
Zeena Parkins
Vexted Zeit
Vexted Zeit
