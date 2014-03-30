Jessica ClemmonsAmerican Singer Songwriter. Born 16 July 1981
Jessica Clemmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/548add18-fba2-4d9b-a10e-90ea4b624e27
Jessica Clemmons Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Clemmons (born July 16, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter from Houston, Texas, United States. She is the lead singer of country rock band Jess and the Bandits. The group have had a successful career in the UK, and are considered to be one of the bands at the forefront of the rise in popularity of country music in the UK.
Love Like That
Jessica Clemmons
Love Like That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like That
Last played on
She Ain't Me (Live In Session)
Jessica Clemmons
She Ain't Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Ain't Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
Love Like That (Live In Session)
Jessica Clemmons
Love Like That (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like That (Live In Session)
Last played on
Wichita Lineman [Live]
Jessica Clemmons
Wichita Lineman [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wichita Lineman [Live]
Last played on
Single Tonight [Live]
Jessica Clemmons
Single Tonight [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Tonight [Live]
Last played on
Single Tonight
Jessica Clemmons
Single Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01phw7w.jpglink
Single Tonight
Last played on
Keep On Moving
Jessica Clemmons
Keep On Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Moving
Ready To Fall
Jessica Clemmons
Ready To Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready To Fall
Free
Jessica Clemmons
Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free
Beautiful
Jessica Clemmons
Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Now I'm Free
Jessica Clemmons
Now I'm Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now I'm Free
Last played on
That's all there is
That's all there is
That's all there is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's all there is
Last played on
Here I Am
Jessica Clemmons
Here I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Am
Last played on
Promise You
Jessica Clemmons
Promise You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promise You
Last played on
Relentless
Jessica Clemmons
Relentless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Relentless
Last played on
