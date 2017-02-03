Ursula HolligerBorn 8 June 1937. Died 21 January 2014
Ursula Holliger
1937-06-08
Ursula Holliger Biography (Wikipedia)
Ursula Holliger, née Hänggi, (8 June 1937 – 21 January 2014) was a Swiss harpist, known for her commitment to contemporary music.
Ursula Holliger Tracks
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op. 4 No. 6 HWV 294 (arranged for harp)
George Frideric Handel
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op. 4 No. 6 HWV 294 (arranged for harp)
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op. 4 No. 6 HWV 294 (arranged for harp)
Last played on
Concerto for oboe and harp - iii.
Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto for oboe and harp - iii.
Concerto for oboe and harp - iii.
Last played on
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 294 (1st mvt)
George Frideric Handel
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 294 (1st mvt)
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 294 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Stanza II for Solo Harp and Tape
Ursula Holliger
Stanza II for Solo Harp and Tape
Stanza II for Solo Harp and Tape
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehn6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-25T13:14:18
25
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
