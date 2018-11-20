Lloyd Yates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5489688b-c70c-4870-beae-3a2a54fe0118
Lloyd Yates Tracks
Sort by
Runs Like Fire
Lloyd Yates
Runs Like Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runs Like Fire
Last played on
Bring Back the Life
Lloyd Yates
Bring Back the Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Back the Life
Last played on
Down By the River
Lloyd Yates
Down By the River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By the River
Last played on
Sunday Man
Lloyd Yates
Sunday Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday Man
Last played on
Father Said
Lloyd Yates
Father Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father Said
Last played on
Burn Me Baby
Lloyd Yates
Burn Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn Me Baby
Last played on
These Here Love Songs
Lloyd Yates
These Here Love Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Here Love Songs
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6q2m/acts/adcfhn
London
2013-09-08T13:21:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbnxj.jpg
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
Back to artist