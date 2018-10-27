Емил ТабаковBorn 1947
Емил Табаков
1947
Емил Табаков Biography (Wikipedia)
Emil Tabakov (Bulgarian: Емил Табаков (born August 21, 1947) is a Bulgarian conductor, composer and double-bass player.
Емил Табаков Tracks
Ma mere L'Oye (Mother Goose)
Maurice Ravel
Ma mere L'Oye (Mother Goose)
Ma mere L'Oye (Mother Goose)
Orchestra
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 1 (H.7b.1) in C major
Joseph Haydn
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 1 (H.7b.1) in C major
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 1 (H.7b.1) in C major
Performer
Violoncello concerto in G major RV.413
Antonio Vivaldi
Violoncello concerto in G major RV.413
Violoncello concerto in G major RV.413
Symphony No. 3 Op. 43 (The Divine Poem)
Alexander Scriabin
Symphony No. 3 Op. 43 (The Divine Poem)
Symphony No. 3 Op. 43 (The Divine Poem)
Orchestra
Daphnis et Chloé - ballet [with chorus]
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé - ballet [with chorus]
Daphnis et Chloé - ballet [with chorus]
Choir
Poème de l'amour et de la mer, Op.19 vers. for voice and orchestra
Ernest Chausson
Poème de l'amour et de la mer, Op.19 vers. for voice and orchestra
Poème de l'amour et de la mer, Op.19 vers. for voice and orchestra
Singer
Mass in D major, Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in D major, Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Mass in D major, Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Singer
Choir
Symphony no 11 in G minor, op. 103 ('The Year 1905')
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no 11 in G minor, op. 103 ('The Year 1905')
Symphony no 11 in G minor, op. 103 ('The Year 1905')
Lamentate for piano and orchestra
Arvo Pärt
Lamentate for piano and orchestra
Lamentate for piano and orchestra
Allegro Marciale Animato (feat. Bilkent Senfoni Orkestrası, Емил Табаков & İdil Biret)
Franz Liszt
Allegro Marciale Animato (feat. Bilkent Senfoni Orkestrası, Емил Табаков & İdil Biret)
Allegro Marciale Animato (feat. Bilkent Senfoni Orkestrası, Емил Табаков & İdil Biret)
Емил Табаков Links
