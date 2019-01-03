Dub Pistols are an English electronic music group founded by Barry Ashworth in 1996. The other members of the band were record producer and bassist Jason O'Bryan (1997–2010), Brooklyn producer and lyricist, T. K. Lawrence on vocals, guitarist John King, and DJ Stix / Steve Hunt. Guest songwriters and vocalists include Blade, James Dewes Sheffield (JMS), Rodney P and Terry Hall. In 2008 the band was joined by Jack Cowens on drums,