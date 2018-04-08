Freya Waley-CohenComposer
Freya Waley-Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5482968f-3e75-413c-871b-07b843009d93
Freya Waley-Cohen Tracks
Sort by
Blu-Tack (1)
Freya Waley-Cohen
Blu-Tack (1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blu-Tack (1)
Ensemble
Last played on
Southern Leaves
Freya Waley-Cohen
Southern Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxd.jpglink
Southern Leaves
Last played on
Permutations (excerpt)
Freya Waley-Cohen
Permutations (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Permutations (excerpt)
Last played on
Permutations (opening)
Freya Waley-Cohen
Permutations (opening)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Permutations (opening)
Last played on
Back to artist