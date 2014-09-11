Amelle Berrabah (born 22 April 1984) is an English singer, songwriter and former member of the Sugababes who replaced founding member Mutya Buena in the group in December 2005. She achieved a solo number one single in 2009 after collaborating with Tinchy Stryder on their single "Never Leave You", making her the first and to date only member of the Sugababes to achieve a number one single outside the group.