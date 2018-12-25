Billy VaughnBorn 12 April 1919. Died 26 September 1991
Billy Vaughn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/547e9b0c-66ea-42a3-8990-ac1969f3521c
Billy Vaughn Biography (Wikipedia)
William Richard Vaughn (April 12, 1919 – September 26, 1991) was an American singer, multi-instrumentalist, orchestra leader, and A&R man for Dot Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Vaughn Tracks
Sort by
Jingle Bells
Billy Vaughn
Jingle Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells
Last played on
A Swinging Safari
Billy Vaughn
A Swinging Safari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04px9nq.jpglink
A Swinging Safari
Last played on
Moonlight And Roses
Billy Vaughn
Moonlight And Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight And Roses
Last played on
Aloha Oe
Billy Vaughn
Aloha Oe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aloha Oe
Last played on
Melody Of Love
Billy Vaughn
Melody Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody Of Love
Last played on
Tumblin Tumbleweeds
Billy Vaughn
Tumblin Tumbleweeds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumblin Tumbleweeds
Last played on
Wooden Heart
Billy Vaughn
Wooden Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wooden Heart
Last played on
Raunchy
Billy Vaughn
Raunchy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raunchy
Last played on
BlueBerry Hill
Billy Vaughn
BlueBerry Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BlueBerry Hill
Last played on
Isle Of Capri
Billy Vaughn
Isle Of Capri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isle Of Capri
Last played on
The Shifting Whispering Sands
Billy Vaughn
The Shifting Whispering Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shifting Whispering Sands
Last played on
Sail along silvery moon
Billy Vaughn
Sail along silvery moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail along silvery moon
Last played on
AUTUMN LOVE SONG (feat. Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra)
Billy Vaughn
AUTUMN LOVE SONG (feat. Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AUTUMN LOVE SONG (feat. Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra)
Last played on
La Paloma
Billy Vaughn
La Paloma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Paloma
Last played on
Red Sails in the Sunset
Billy Vaughn
Red Sails in the Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Sails in the Sunset
Last played on
Theme From A Summer Place
Billy Vaughn
Theme From A Summer Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Vaughn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist