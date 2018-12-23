Damien DempseyBorn 1975
Damien Dempsey
1975
Damien Dempsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Damien Dempsey (born 1975 in Donaghmede, Dublin) is an Irish singer and songwriter who mixes traditional Irish folk with contemporary lyrics to deliver social commentary on the positive and negative aspects arising from Ireland's Celtic Tiger society. He sings in English, and to a lesser extent in Irish.
Damien Dempsey Tracks
Soulsun
Damien Dempsey
Soulsun
Soulsun
Apple of My Eye (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Damien Dempsey
Apple of My Eye (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Apple of My Eye (feat. Wildwood Kin)
Singing Bird
Damien Dempsey
Singing Bird
Singing Bird
A Rainy Night In Soho
Damien Dempsey
A Rainy Night In Soho
A Rainy Night In Soho
Apple of My Eye
Damien Dempsey
Apple of My Eye
Apple of My Eye
The King's Shilling
Damien Dempsey
The King's Shilling
The King's Shilling
Almighty Love
Damien Dempsey
Almighty Love
Almighty Love
Kelly From Killan / The Teetotaller
Damien Dempsey
Kelly From Killan / The Teetotaller
Kelly From Killan / The Teetotaller
Sing All Our Cares Away
Damien Dempsey
Sing All Our Cares Away
Sing All Our Cares Away
Happy Days
Damien Dempsey
Happy Days
Happy Days
Schooldays Over
Damien Dempsey
Schooldays Over
Schooldays Over
Soulsun (radio mix)
Damien Dempsey
Soulsun (radio mix)
Soulsun (radio mix)
Sing All Your Cares Away (Live In Session)
Damien Dempsey
Sing All Your Cares Away (Live In Session)
Sing All Your Cares Away (Live In Session)
Aunt Jenny
Damien Dempsey
Aunt Jenny
Aunt Jenny
It's All Good
Damien Dempsey
It's All Good
It's All Good
Wave Hill Walk Off
Damien Dempsey
Wave Hill Walk Off
Wave Hill Walk Off
Marching Season Siege
Damien Dempsey
Marching Season Siege
Marching Season Siege
The Banks Of The Sweet Primroses
Séamus Begley
The Banks Of The Sweet Primroses
The Banks Of The Sweet Primroses
Colony
Damien Dempsey
Colony
Colony
Massai
Damien Dempsey
Massai
Massai
I wish that the wars were all over (feat. Damien Dempsey)
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band
I wish that the wars were all over (feat. Damien Dempsey)
I wish that the wars were all over (feat. Damien Dempsey)
The Island
Damien Dempsey
The Island
The Island
Paddy Ward
Damien Dempsey
Paddy Ward
Paddy Ward
