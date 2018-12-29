The G-Clefs were an American doo-wop/rhythm and blues vocal group, from Roxbury, Massachusetts, United States.

The G-Clefs consisted of four brothers and a fifth member who was a childhood friend. They first sang together in church, in their hometown of Roxbury. They were subsequently discovered by a talent scout named Jack Gold, who encouraged them to perform professionally. They began performing in greater Boston in the early 1950s. They scored two Top 40 hits in the United States: their 1956 single "Ka-Ding-Dong", featuring Freddy Cannon on guitar, peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100; it was the first national hit for their Boston-based label, Pilgrim Records. Their other hit song was 1961's "I Understand (Just How You Feel)", which used the melody from "Auld Lang Syne", reached No. 9. The latter track reached No. 17 in the UK Singles Chart in late 1961.

They continued to play locally in greater Boston, at the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner (Dorchester, Massachusetts), and throughout the area into the 2000s.