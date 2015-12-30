Rockie FreshBorn 16 April 1991
Rockie Fresh
1991-04-16
Rockie Fresh Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Pullen (born April 16, 1991), better known by the stage name Rockie Fresh, is an American rapper and singer from Chicago, Illinois. He was signed to Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records. Pullen is known for his alternatively influenced style of hip-hop, and his associations with recording artists Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, and Joel & Benji Madden of Good Charlotte.
