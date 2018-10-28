Annie HerringBorn 22 September 1945
Annie Herring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54786e7e-87e4-41e3-b8c3-97f7e2967a15
Annie Herring Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Herring (born Annie Ward September 22, 1945) is one of the pioneers of the Jesus music genre, later to be called Contemporary Christian music. She was a member of the trio 2nd Chapter of Acts, for which she wrote most of the songs and sang lead and harmony vocals with her brother Matthew Ward and sister Nelly (Ward) Greisen. During her musical career with the 2nd Chapter of Acts from 1973 to 1988, she also recorded solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annie Herring Tracks
Sort by
I Stand In Awe (You Are Beautiful beyond Description)
Annie Herring
I Stand In Awe (You Are Beautiful beyond Description)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Annie Herring Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist