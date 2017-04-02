Johnny CollinsBorn 10 May 1938. Died 6 July 2009
Johnny Collins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/547562d3-364f-496a-a387-ebe9e4a08116
Johnny Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Collins (10 May 1938 – 6 July 2009) was an English folk singer based in London, England, specializing in traditional maritime music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Collins Tracks
Sort by
Shallow Brown
Trad.
Shallow Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shallow Brown
Last played on
D Day Dodgers/When This Lousy War Is Over
Johnny Collins
D Day Dodgers/When This Lousy War Is Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D Day Dodgers/When This Lousy War Is Over
Last played on
All Among the Barley
Johnny Collins
All Among the Barley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Among the Barley
Last played on
Johnny Collins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist