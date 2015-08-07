Don BlackEnglish lyricist. Born 21 June 1938
1938-06-21
Don Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Black, OBE (born 21 June 1938) is an English lyricist. His works have included numerous musicals, movie themes and hit songs. He has provided lyrics for John Barry, Charles Strouse, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Quincy Jones, Lulu, Jule Styne, Henry Mancini, Meat Loaf, Michael Jackson, Elmer Bernstein, Michel Legrand, Hayley Westenra, A. R. Rahman, Marvin Hamlisch and Debbie Wiseman.
Allmusic stated that "Black is perhaps best-known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and for the James Bond theme songs he co-wrote with composer John Barry: "Thunderball", "Diamonds Are Forever" and "The Man with the Golden Gun"."
Don Black Performances & Interviews
Don Black
Cerys chats to the legendary lyricist of tracks such as Born Free and Diamonds Are Forever
Don Black
Don Black chats to Ryan Tubridy
Ryan is joined by multi-award winning lyricist Don Black, whose work includes Diamonds Are Forever, Sunset Boulevard, Born Free and Ben.
Don Black chats to Ryan Tubridy
Don Black chats to Steve Wright
Don Black chats to Steve and the team about his life in music and how he writes lyrics.
Don Black chats to Steve Wright
Don Black Tracks
Hornpipe: Spogan
Don Black
Hornpipe: Spogan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Hornpipe: Spogan
Lonesome Eyes
Don Black
Lonesome Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Lonesome Eyes
Fuaran (Cool Water Spring)
Don Black
Fuaran (Cool Water Spring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Fuaran (Cool Water Spring)
With One Look
Don Black
With One Look
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
With One Look
Don Black
As If We Never Said Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
As If We Never Said Goodbye
Some of Us Belong to the Stars (Walk On)
Don Black
Some of Us Belong to the Stars (Walk On)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Some of Us Belong to the Stars (Walk On)
Amigos Para Siempre
Don Black
Amigos Para Siempre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Amigos Para Siempre
Diamonds Are Forever
Don Black
Diamonds Are Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Diamonds Are Forever
The Man With the Golden Gun
John Barry
The Man With the Golden Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
The Man With the Golden Gun
Thunderball (Royal Festival Hall, 3 Jan 2014)
Don Black
Thunderball (Royal Festival Hall, 3 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Thunderball (Royal Festival Hall, 3 Jan 2014)
Born Free
Don Black
Born Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Born Free
Tell Me on a Sunday
Don Black
Tell Me on a Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Tell Me on a Sunday
Take That Look Off Your Face
Don Black
Take That Look Off Your Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Take That Look Off Your Face
Ben
Don Black
Ben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Ben
To Sir With Love
Don Black
To Sir With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
To Sir With Love
Walk Away
Michael Ball
Walk Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
Walk Away
Diamonds Are Forever
Don Black
Diamonds Are Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
Diamonds Are Forever
Bond Smells a Rat
John Barry
Bond Smells a Rat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
Bond Smells a Rat
