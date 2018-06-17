Dead Cross
Dead Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5471f2b4-ce7a-46ac-8321-e023d6864b64
Dead Cross Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Cross are an American hardcore punk supergroup formed in Southern California. The band consists of guitarist Michael Crain (Retox), bassist Justin Pearson (the Locust, Head Wound City and Retox), drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer and Fantômas) and vocalist Mike Patton (currently of Faith No More and Fantômas).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead Cross Tracks
Sort by
Bela Lugosi's Dead
Dead Cross
Bela Lugosi's Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skin Of A Redneck
Dead Cross
Skin Of A Redneck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Obedience School
Dead Cross
Obedience School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shillelagh
Dead Cross
Shillelagh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shillelagh
Last played on
Seizure and Desist
Dead Cross
Seizure and Desist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grave Slave
Dead Cross
Grave Slave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grave Slave
Last played on
Back to artist