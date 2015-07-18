Tigran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/546f59ff-762c-4cfd-95dc-37fb0f567401
Tigran Tracks
Sort by
Jump and Reach
Tigran
Jump and Reach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump and Reach
Performer
Last played on
The Year Is Gone
Tigran
The Year Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Year Is Gone
Last played on
Erishta
Tigran
Erishta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Erishta
Last played on
The Poet
Tigran
The Poet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poet
Last played on
Longing
Tigran
Longing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Longing
Last played on
What The Waves Brought
Tigran
What The Waves Brought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The Waves Brought
Last played on
Carnaval
Tigran
Carnaval
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnaval
Last played on
Tigran Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist