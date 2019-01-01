The Funky Aztecs are a rap group from Vallejo, CA Original members included Merciless (Marco Parada), Indio - AKA Big Ric (Ricardo Parada), and Sapo-Loco. When Sapo Loco left the group due to unknown circumstances they later added Game and Mainy Moe. The Funky Aztecs have been referenced in many books[example needed] and have also been topics of discussion within American universities in Chicano History courses and similar college courses[example needed] as well. The FA's are known as the pioneers of Chicano Rap.[according to whom?]

Marco Parada was pulled over in 2008 in Wichita County, Texas for speeding. Officials found 58-pounds of marijuana stuffed in a duffel bag along with $1,300 in cash. Officers say the drugs could have sold for between $350,000 and $500,000. [1]