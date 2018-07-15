Our Last NightFormed 2004
Our Last Night
2004
Our Last Night Biography (Wikipedia)
Our Last Night is an American post-hardcore band, formed in 2004 by four members, consisting of brothers Trevor (vocals) and Matthew (guitar, vocals) Wentworth, Alex "Woody" Woodrow (bass guitar), and Timothy Molloy (drums). The band is known for its post-hardcore and alternative metal renditions of popular pop songs.
Our Last Night Tracks
Better Now (feat. Fronzilla, Tilian & Luke Holland)
Better Now (feat. Fronzilla, Tilian & Luke Holland)
Better Now (feat. Fronzilla, Tilian & Luke Holland)
Shape Of You
Shape Of You
Shape Of You
Heavy
Heavy
Heavy
Cold Water
Cold Water
Cold Water
Stressed Out
Stressed Out
Stressed Out
Skyfall
Skyfall
Skyfall
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Our Last Night, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
