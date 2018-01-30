Thierry PécouBorn 1965
Thierry Pécou
1965
Thierry Pécou Biography (Wikipedia)
Thierry Pécou (born Boulogne-Billancourt, 1965) is a modern French composer.
The composer's own Ensemble Zellig was named after the eponymous hero of Woody Allen's Zelig.
L'Oiseau Innumérable - Concerto Pour Piano Et Orchestre (2006) II - Deuxième Mou
Domnica Reggae
Les liaisons magnetiques
Thierry Pecou: L'Arbre aux Fleurs
