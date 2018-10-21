The CadetsLate 50s US doo-wop group. Formed 1954. Disbanded 1958
The Cadets
1954
The Cadets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cadets were an American doo-wop group, formed in Los Angeles. The group began as a gospel group, the Santa Monica Soul Seekers, in the late 1940s. The members were Lloyd McCraw, Willie Davis, Austin "Ted" Taylor, Aaron Collins, Glendon Kingsby, and Will "Dub" Jones. In 1955, the group auditioned for Modern Records, and were accepted. The group decided to switch to the popular R&B style, with the exception of Kingsby, who left to continue in gospel music.
The Cadets Tracks
Stranded in the Jungle
Stranded in the Jungle
Conga!
Conga!
What We Are Made Of
CHURCH BELLS MAY RING
CHURCH BELLS MAY RING
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Love Bandit
Love Bandit
Let's Rock and Roll
Let's Rock and Roll
I Want You
I Want You
