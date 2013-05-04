KnoxFounder of The Vibrators. Born 4 September 1945
Knox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5462e36d-d82d-45e4-8d05-2b6011239723
Knox Biography (Wikipedia)
Knox (born Ian Milroy Carnochan, 4 September 1945) also known as I.M. Carnarchan is a British musician and founding member of the seminal punk band The Vibrators.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Knox Tracks
Sort by
Fault
Knox
Fault
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fault
Last played on
Malor me bat
Knox
Malor me bat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malor me bat
Last played on
It's OK
Knox
It's OK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's OK
Last played on
Knox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist