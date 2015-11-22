Gucci Crew IIFormed 1986. Disbanded 1994
1986
Gucci Crew II Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gucci Crew II was a Miami bass group popular between 1986 and 1994. The group was made up of MC V and TFS (aka 240 Shorty), along with Disco Rick, who was their DJ early on.
Gucci Crew II Tracks
Sally 'That Girl'
Last played on
