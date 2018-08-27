Styles of BeyondFormed 1994
Styles of Beyond
1994
Styles of Beyond Biography (Wikipedia)
Styles of Beyond is an underground hip hop collective from the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, California. The group consists of MCs Ryan Patrick Maginn (Ryu) and Takbir Bashir (Tak), Colton Raisin Fisher (DJ Cheapshot), and producer Jason Rabinowitz (Vin Skully). They have released two LPs, one mixtape and were heavily featured on Mike Shinoda's Fort Minor project in 2005. At one point they were also signed to Shinoda's Machine Shop Recordings label, although they left the label in late 2008. They are also heavily associated with the underground rap group Demigodz which features similar underground artists such as Apathy, Celph Titled, and 7L & Esoteric.
Styles of Beyond Tracks
Remember The Name (feat. Styles of Beyond)
Nine Thou (Superstars Remix)
