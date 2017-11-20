Abigail WashburnBorn 10 November 1977
Abigail Washburn (born November 10, 1977) is an American clawhammer banjo player and singer. She performs and records as a soloist, as well as with the old-time bands Uncle Earl and Sparrow Quartet, experimental group The Wu Force, and as a duo with her husband Béla Fleck.
Abigail Washburn Tracks
Little Birdie
Béla Fleck
Little Birdie
Little Birdie
Last played on
If I Could Talk To Another Me
Abigail Washburn
If I Could Talk To Another Me
If I Could Talk To Another Me
Last played on
City of Refuge
Abigail Washburn
City of Refuge
City of Refuge
Last played on
Banjo banjo
Fleck / Washburn, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
Banjo banjo
Banjo banjo
Composer
Last played on
CHAINS
Abigail Washburn
CHAINS
CHAINS
Last played on
Last Train
Abigail Washburn
Last Train
Last Train
Last played on
New South Africa
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
New South Africa
New South Africa
Performer
Taiyang Chulai
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Taiyang Chulai
Taiyang Chulai
Performer
What are they doing in Heaven today
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
What are they doing in Heaven today
What are they doing in Heaven today
Performer
Shotgun Blues
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Shotgun Blues
Shotgun Blues
Performer
Railroad
arr. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Trad & Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Railroad
Railroad
Composer
Performer
Ride to you
Abigail Washburn
Ride to you
Ride to you
Last played on
Railroad
Trad., Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
Railroad
Railroad
Composer
Last played on
What'ch Gonna Do
Abigail Washburn
What'ch Gonna Do
What'ch Gonna Do
Last played on
Slide
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Slide
Slide
Performer
Last played on
Bring Me My Queen
Abigail Washburn
Bring Me My Queen
Bring Me My Queen
Last played on
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Abigail Washburn
His Eye is on the Sparrow
His Eye is on the Sparrow
Last played on
Corner Girl
Abigail Washburn
Corner Girl
Corner Girl
Last played on
Banjo Pickin' Girl
Abigail Washburn
Banjo Pickin' Girl
Banjo Pickin' Girl
Last played on
Bright Morning Stars
Abigail Washburn
Bright Morning Stars
