Josephine Veasey
Born 10 July 1930
Josephine Veasey
1930-07-10
Josephine Veasey Biography
Josephine Veasey (born 10 July 1930) is a British mezzo-soprano, particularly associated with Wagner and Berlioz roles.
Josephine Veasey Tracks
"Tout n'est que paix et charme"-"Nuit d'ivresse" (Les Troyens)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 13
Proms 1972: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 45
Proms 1972: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1972
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1972
Proms 1971: Prom 31
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1971: Prom 31
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Proms 1971: Prom 03
