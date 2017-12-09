Amina Claudine MyersBorn 21 March 1942
Amina Claudine Myers
1942-03-21
Amina Claudine Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Amina Claudine Myers (born March 21, 1942) is an American jazz pianist, organist, vocalist, composer, and arranger.
Untitled
Amina Claudine Myers
Untitled
Untitled
Have Mercy Upon Us
Amina Claudine Myers
Have Mercy Upon Us
Have Mercy Upon Us
Wasted Life Blues
Amina Claudine Myers
Wasted Life Blues
Wasted Life Blues
3/4's of 4/4
Amina Claudine Myers
3/4's of 4/4
3/4's of 4/4
