Johann Friedrich Agricola Born 4 January 1720. Died 2 December 1774
Johann Friedrich Agricola
1720-01-04
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Friedrich Agricola (4 January 1720 – 2 December 1774) was a German composer, organist, singer, pedagogue, and writer on music. He sometimes wrote under the pseudonym Flavio Anicio Olibrio.
Uns ist ein Kind geboren - cantata: Jauchze, frohlocke
Uns ist ein Kind geboren - cantata: Jauchze, frohlocke
