Alicia Christian "Jodie" Foster (born November 19, 1962) is an American actress, director, and producer. She has received two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and the Cecil B DeMille Award. For her work as a director, she has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

A child prodigy, Foster began her professional career as a child model when she was three years old, and she made her acting debut in 1968 in the television sitcom Mayberry R.F.D. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, she worked in several television series and made her film debut with Disney's Napoleon and Samantha (1972). Following appearances in the musical Tom Sawyer (1973) and Martin Scorsese's comedy-drama Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), Foster's breakthrough came with Scorsese's psychological thriller Taxi Driver (1976), in which she played a child prostitute; at age 14, she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other praised roles as a teenager were in the musical Bugsy Malone (1976) and the thriller The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976), and she became a popular teen idol by starring in Disney's Freaky Friday (1976) and Candleshoe (1977), as well as Carny (1980) and Foxes (1980).