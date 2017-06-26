Johnny VenturaBorn 8 March 1940
Johnny Ventura
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5459db1c-a96f-4749-9cbe-4a572825455c
Johnny Ventura Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano (born March 8, 1940 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), better known as Johnny Ventura or "El Caballo Johnny Ventura", is a Dominican singer and band leader of merengue and salsa. He also served as vicemayor of Santo Domingo from 1994 to 1998, and as mayor of Santo Domingo from 1998 to 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Ventura Tracks
Sort by
Sonero
Johnny Ventura
Sonero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonero
Last played on
Feliz Navidad
Johnny Ventura
Feliz Navidad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feliz Navidad
Last played on
Johnny Ventura Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist