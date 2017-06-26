Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano (born March 8, 1940 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), better known as Johnny Ventura or "El Caballo Johnny Ventura", is a Dominican singer and band leader of merengue and salsa. He also served as vicemayor of Santo Domingo from 1994 to 1998, and as mayor of Santo Domingo from 1998 to 2002.