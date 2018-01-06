SEARLS is a London-based Irish singer songwriter and musician. Described as a sophisticated electronic-pop artist, he is best known for releasing SCAR, the first track from his Sophomore EP in August 2018. SCAR was produced and co-written with Tileyard Music’s Gil Lewis. The song got over 10,000 listens in its first 3 days of release and was accompanied by a Wes Anderson inspired video release.

SEARLS released debut EP Follow in 2016. SEARLS released his debut single Doing Time in 2015. This led to 4 remixes by prominent UK house producers including Sony Music's Kenny Hectyc. Demons was premiered in Clash Magazine on May 12, 2016. Two weeks later, Wonderland Magazine premiered Hurricane. On June 17, 2016, SEARLS released these two tracks as an EP along with title track Follow. SEARLS graduated with a BA in Applied Psychology from University College Cork