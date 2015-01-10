Glenn Thomas (June 13, 1991 – December 28, 2013), better known by his stage name Doe B, was an American rapper from Montgomery, Alabama. He was perhaps best known for being signed to fellow American rapper T.I.'s Atlanta-based record label, Hustle Gang. Thomas was also known for his signature eye patch, the result of a shooting that occurred in 2009. During his career he released several mixtapes, including Trap Life (2012) and Baby Jesus (2013); he was also featured on the 2013 Grand Hustle compilation G.D.O.D. (Get Dough or Die). Thomas was shot and killed on December 28, 2013 at the Centennial Hill Bar & Grill, in his hometown of Montgomery. There have been two posthumous projects, D.O.A.T. 3 (Definition Of A Trapper) and the compilation mixtape Doe B Presents C.B.M.: Choppaz, Brickz & Money, released by Doe B's own label, Cote Block Music.